LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Wednesday, cars will be allowed to go through the Cherokee Park Scenic Loop for the first time since April 2020.
The Louisville Metro Council voted 19-5 on Thursday to reopen all of the roads through the park to traffic.
Back in April last year, the city closed the park's roads to limit gatherings.
In June, city leaders came to a compromise where some of the roads were reopened, while others remained closed.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Council Parks Committee voted in favor of reopening the roads and the issue then went to the full council on Thursday to decide.
