LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Allegiant is now offering a non-stop flight between Louisville and Charleston.
The new seasonal flight will take off on May 22, 2020. Flights will be offered on Mondays and Fridays through August. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $55.
"Announcing new, nonstop service to Charleston International Airport from Louisville is a great way for us to kick-off a new year," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "Allegiant's continued investment at SDF with their 11th destination being Charleston, speaks to the community's strong desire for additional leisure travel options. We appreciate Allegiant's confidence in our market and contribution to our continued passenger growth."
Allegiant now offers 11 non-stop flights from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
