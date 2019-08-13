LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Allegiant announces a new non-stop flight from Louisville, Kentucky to Sarasota, Florida.
The flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin November 25, 2019. The seasonal route will operate twice weekly, Monday and Friday.
“We’re very excited about this additional growth in Louisville,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will take advantage of these convenient, affordable flights to get away to sunny southwest Florida this winter.”
“We continue to build on the great things happening here at the airport in Louisville, and this nonstop flight to the Sarasota / Bradenton area in southwest Florida - our most requested leisure destination - is a great addition to that,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “With this flight, which is the airport’s 32nd nonstop route, travelers now have another option to get to their favorite vacation spot and enjoy the fun in the sun. We appreciate Allegiant’s on-going investment in the Louisville market.
Special introductory one-way fares start at $59.
Allegiant will now serve 10 cities from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
