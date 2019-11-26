LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allegiant is starting a new seasonal non-stop flight out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The non-stop service will travel between Louisville and Sarasota, Florida.
It will be offered twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays and will utilize an Airbus A320 with 186 seats.
"Service to southwest Florida is always in high demand and to be able to offer more service to this region is a win for our customers," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "We are happy to see Allegiant's confidence in Louisville with the addition of this new flight."
This marks Allegiant's 10th non-stop route from Louisville.
