LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Alley Cat Advocates just opened a new state-of-the-art cat complex, which officials said will allow the nonprofit to better stabilize and lower Louisville’s stray cat population.
The new complex at 3524 Newburg Road, on the Louisville Metro Animal Services campus, will allow the nonprofit to house administrative offices and operations in one place for the first time in its 21-year existence. Alley Cat Advocates provides services including a spay/neuter clinic, a medical rehabilitation space and special needs/hospice foster rooms.
Karen Little, the group’s founder and executive director, described the new complex as a “critical next step” in the nonprofit’s evolution.
“We are proud of our work as well as the broad community support that helped make this happen,” she said in a news release. “This will improve the quality of life for these animals as well as the overall quality of life in Louisville. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The new facility will be named The Karen and Hoyt Little Community Cat Complex, after the organization’s founders.
Little started the group in her home 21 years ago when she spotted a problem.
“Every time I walked to work I would find another stray cat so we took a few in,” she said. “We had moved to town normal people with just two cats but we got up to five and I was starting to freak out, ‘How am I going to make it to work and back without an additional cat.’”
Mayor Greg Fischer said the nonprofit was a great partner of city government and a “national model for animal welfare advocates.”
The clinic now gets 7,000 calls a year about stray cats.
