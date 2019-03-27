Alley Cat Advocates raising money for new building on city land

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nonprofit group Alley Cat Advocates is raising money to help with the construction of its new headquarters, which will be right next to Louisville Metro Animal Services’ new building off Newburg Road.
Alley Cat Advocates has been operating in Jefferson County for the last 20 years.
“Our goal is to reduce the number of stray, free-roaming cats outside,” Executive Director Karen Little said.
For the stray cats that aren’t meant to be house cats, the group will spay or neuter them for free then release them back outside. Scheduling 100 surgeries each week, the group estimates they’ve altered 45,000 cats so far.
“When we started our work, Metro Animal Services was euthanizing 100 percent of the cats that came into their care,” Little said.
That’s not the case anymore. Alley Cat Advocates and LMAS have worked together closely for the last 15 years to coordinate efforts, dropping the euthanization for cats down to 4 percent. The nonprofit’s work also allows LMAS to focus its limited resources and budget on other animals.
“This community is a model for other communities in the country as to how to not use resources and taxpayer dollars to euthanize cats that are perfectly healthy,” Little said.
Alley Cat Advocates’ current headquarters is a cramped 1,000-square-foot office space. With a tight space, the group is limited with just how much they can do.
“We outsource the spay and neuter surgeries," Little said. "We outsource any medical care the cats need."
So Alley Cat Advocates struck up a deal with LMAS, and the two will now become neighbors. There is a 4,500-square-foot warehouse on city property behind The Animal House off Newburg Road that will become the new home for Alley Cat Advocates.
“We’re working towards signing a contract,” said Little, “both a lease with the city but also a contractor to do the build out.”
The nonprofit works solely off donations and grants and will need to raise $800,000 to make the new building a reality. Little said that budget also includes funding to help jumpstart the extra services they intend to provide with the added space for the first year.
“We’ll be hiring a vet and a couple vet tech to help us in the spay and neuter part of the clinic,” Little said as an example.
Petsmart Charities Foundation already promised $250,000 in funding. Little said the group is interested to see how a private partnership like this can be a model for other communities across the country.
She said construction is expected to start soon, and she hopes they will open in October.
If you would like to learn more about Alley Cat Advocates, volunteer, or make a donation, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.