LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's positivity rate fell below 7% again on Friday, as state health officials reported nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.
“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
On Friday, the governor also applauded the state's vaccine supply increase and said that 12 percent of Kentucky's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 562,188 Kentuckians as of Friday had at least received their first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
The 28 deaths announced Friday bring Kentucky to 4,401 victims reported since COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state in March 2020. Among the victims Friday were three men, ages 46, 68 and 76 and a 63-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
As of Friday, 923 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health, while 265 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 130 patients were on ventilators.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped slightly after four days to 6.89% on Friday.
On Thursday, Beshear announced that the state would be opening more vaccination sites next week, for a total of 291 now across the state. The new sites include Kroger stores in North 35th Street in Louisville, La Grange, Lebanon and Bardstown.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
