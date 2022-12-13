LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A delivery of 5,940 wreaths was dropped off to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Tuesday from Wreaths Across America.
More than 100 volunteers showed up to help unload the 660 boxes. Each box weighed about 40 pounds and contained nine wreaths.
"Wreaths Across America serves three main purposes: One is to remember those who served the country and have fallen, honor those who are serving us today, to teach the future generations the importance of what people have sacrificed to make sure we can maintain the liberty that we have in this country," said Scott Giltner, with Wreaths Across America.
The wreaths were positioned around the cemetery in preparation for Saturday’s wreath laying ceremony, which will take place at noon. The wreaths were purchased by businesses and individuals in the community.
"We had to get a lot of people to show up with pickup trucks," Giltner said. "It's teamwork and cooperation and everyone getting along to serve for a greater purpose, which is to honor our veterans."
It's the largest number of wreaths ever placed at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery, with more than half of the 11,000-plus graves having a wreath placed this year.
The goal is to eventually be able to have a wreath for every grave in the future. Volunteers from various organizations and even individuals wanting to help showed up Tuesday morning to help unload the truck.
All of the wreaths are from Maine.
To learn more about the nonprofit Wreaths Across America, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.