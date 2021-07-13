LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky's College of Medicine received a massive boost from a former student.
The university honored Dr. Michael Rankin on Tuesday for his historic $22 million gift commitment, the second-largest single gift in the university's history.
The money will be used to support scholarships in the College of Medicine and construction of a new health education building, designed to increase the number of physicians in Kentucky.
"Without someone stepping up to the plate, it would be at least 10 years before a new building would be approved through the normal state processes of funding," Rankin said. "In my opinion, Kentucky can't wait."
Rankin completed his residency in family medicine at UK HealthCare in 1983 and practiced in Atlanta before retiring to Boyle County, Kentucky.
