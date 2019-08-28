LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A VIP tour of Amazon's Fulfillment Center ended with a big surprise for a group of southern Indiana students.
Amazon showed students from Greater Clark County Schools how the STEM skills they're learning in the classroom translate into real jobs at its facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Wednesday.
At the conclusion of the tour, the online retail giant wrote a check for $20,000 to fund science, technology, engineering and math programs throughout the district for the school year.
The money will help pay for supplies for VEX Robotics teams at every school.
"Amazon is a technology driven company focused on innovation, so we want young students to consider those types of fields into the future so they can help us solve large problems in the future," said Sunender Mann, Amazon Director of Operations.
Amazon also donated $10,000 worth of backpacks to several Clark County schools on the first day of classes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.