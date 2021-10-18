LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon is hoping to attract more workers with higher pay and sign-on bonuses.
The shipping giant says 150,000 new seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S., including 2,500 in Kentucky. The company says its seasonal jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour, depending on the shift, in many locations.
Amazon's open positions include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders, and more. New hires will be fully trained.
Amazon also plans to fill more than 40,000 new corporate and tech positions.
Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions by clicking here.
