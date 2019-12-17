LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon rolled out a new feature this year to keep Christmas gifts safe and secret.
"We are offering customers a number of ways to conveniently receive and track their items this holiday season," Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski said.
Shoppers can ask Alexa, "Where are my packages?" She would usually explain what will be delivered and when. But this season, Alexa won't tell you what's in the boxes.
"Say you have a curious child that always asks Alexa about an upcoming order that maybe their parents had placed," Bronikowski said. "This season, Alexa is actually going to hide the contents of your package that would seem like a gift."
Customers can use Map Tracking and Photo on Delivery on the Amazon app to know exactly when and where their package is being delivered. It's designed to help keep packages out of the hands of curious children or other snooping loved ones.
As for the pesky porch pirates, shoppers can use Amazon Locker, Amazon Counter or Amazon Locker Plus.
"Customers can take advantage of thousands of pick-up points that we have available across the country at third party retailers such as GNC, Rite Aid and even Stage Stores," Bronikowski said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.