LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Carrie May Pettay has been canceled.
The AMBER Alert was issued around 3:30 Thursday morning and canceled about 30 minutes later.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a release that Pettay was returned home safely. He said the alert was issued based on information that led police to believe she was in danger.
No one has been charged in connection with Pettay's disappearance, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.