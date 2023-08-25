LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a missing 11-month-old from Clay County.
An Ambert Alert was issued for 11-month-old Legend Gibson just before midnight on Friday.
Gibson has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial parents Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.
Brumley and Gibson are last known to be driving a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
