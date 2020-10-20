LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl from Huntington, Indiana who is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to authorities.
Neveah O'Neal was last seen Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. in Huntington wearing blue jeans and pink Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes. Huntington is located 105 miles north of Indianapolis.
She is described as a white female, who is 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say the suspects were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. As of Tuesday night, police were unsure who the suspects were or their license plate numbers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department 260-356-7110 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.