LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 7-month-old Indiana girl .
Xeniyah Sanders, who is 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon," a diaper and no shoes. She was last seen around 5:35 a.m. Monday in Merrillville, which is in northwest Indiana, just south of Gary.
Indiana State Police said Xeniyah is "believed to be in extreme danger."
The suspect, 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, is a 5-foot-9-inch, 150-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, ISP said. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616.
If you have any information on Xeniyah or Nutull's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028.
