LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana as police search for a missing 7-month-old last seen in Indianapolis.
Jackson Shugars is 2-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 15 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie, according to Indiana State Police. Shugars was last seen in Indianapolis around 7:41 p.m.
Police believe the child is in extreme danger.
According to police, the suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana in God We Trust plate TUN805.
Anyone with any information on the missing child is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6540 or 911.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.