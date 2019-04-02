LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Lauryn Seizmore.
Lauryn was last seen around midnight on March 30th in the bedroom of her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. That's about an hour east of Paducah.
Lauryn is 4'8" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.
Police believe Lauryn is with her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper. The AMBER Alert says Harper is about 56-years-old.
Harper is driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky temporary tags 9555994.
Police say Harper told a friend he was going to Texas.
If anyone sees Lauryn or Harper's car, call police.
