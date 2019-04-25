LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Carrie May Pettay.
She was last seen on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12:09 a.m. in New Albany, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. Pettay is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes.
Police believe she could be with an adult male and female in a silver 1999 Toyota Solara 2-door with Indiana plate BDG-659.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.
