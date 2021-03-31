UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled after Jeremiah Johnson was found safe. No further information will be provided.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Jeremiah Jordan.
According to a news release, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Jordan, who is from Lawrence, Indiana. That's 17 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Officials say Jordan's mother parked her car at an Exxon gas station in Lawrence, Indiana, and went inside the store at 7:30 Wednesday morning, according to a report by FOX 59. Police say she left the vehicle running while Jordan was inside.
That's when police say a woman got into the car and drove away, with Jordan still inside.
Jordan is described as a 10-year-old black male, 5'-1" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a green shirt with the numeral "8" on the front, and blue jeans. Authorities believe he is in "extreme danger."
Police are also looking for the suspect. She is described as a white female who is 5'-5" tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a light-colored hoodie and black pants. She was also driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot, with tinted back windows and a missing hubcap on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle has a temporary license plate with the registration "L803234."
Anyone with any information on this incident, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-4517 or 911.
