LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mercy Ambulance Services is laying off 95 workers and closing its Louisville office.
In a notice to the state, the company said it's shutting down because its operational assets were sold.
Those being laid off include 17 paramedics, one driver, 57 EMTs, 11 dispatchers, six operations supervisors and an operations manager.
The laid-off workers will be able to apply for other jobs with American Medical Response (AMR), the parent company of Mercy.
Mercy transports patients between health care facilities. The layoffs will start on July 31.
