LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AMC theaters plan to showcase black actors on the big screen in honor of Juneteenth.
Starting Friday and running through June 24, guests can buy $5 tickets to see a collection of classic black-led films as part of the movie theater chain's first "AMC Black Picture Showcase."
Movie choices include "Love and Basketball," "Harriet," "Fences" and others.
Louisville's AMC Stonybrook theater is among those participating nationwide.
