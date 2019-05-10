LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom played host Friday night to members of the "American Coaster Enthusiasts."
They are holding their annual preservation conference at the park.
Kentucky Kingdom is being honored for its work to preserve the wooden coaster "Thunder Run," which is now 28 years old.
"I love a good wooden roller coaster," said Elizabeth Ringas with American Coaster Enthusiasts. "Great air time, a little bit of rickety roughness — that's what I go for in a roller coaster. So thunder run has always been one of my favorites."
Kentucky Kingdom President and CEO Ed Hart is also being honored for reopening Kentucky Kingdom twice, most recently in 2014.
