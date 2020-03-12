LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- American Farm Bureau's Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference set to begin at the Omni Louisville Hotel has been cancelled.
The cancellation announcement from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) came Thursday, just one day before it was set to begin. The 4-day event was expected to draw about 1,000 attendees.
On Wednesday, WDRB reported that three people who attended an Episcopal conference at the hotel last month contracted the novel coronavirus or tested presumptively positive for it, according to event organizers.
AFBF said the decision was due, in part, to recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
