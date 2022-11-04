LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fighting for a world without suicide. A Louisville woman is walking toward a day when more lives are saved.
In late 2014, Megan Cole lost her Aunt Linda to suicide.
"Linda was the aunt everybody should aspire to be," said Cole. "Like when we were kids, she wasn't afraid to be on the floor, playing with us. She just had a deep love of people. She was one of the most caring and empathetic people I've ever met."
Not long after losing her Aunt Linda, Cole found a way to not only cope, but pay tribute to her aunt when her graduate school professor pointed her to the Louisville Out of the Darkness Walk.
"I put together a team that year and it was really the start of my healing journey," she said.
The walk is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which Cole now works for as the national foundation's manager of chapter engagement. She is also one of several volunteers organizing the Out of the Darkness Walk at Louisville's Waterfront Park on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
"It was just a sign I wasn't alone and that was a really powerful feeling," she said. "So I think I just wanted to spread that to as many people as possible."
The walk expands beyond just the route. It includes resources and a memory wall, but Cole said, most importantly, people who have walked a similar path and will share their experience.
"It's just like this warm hug of community that I got to be part of," she said.
Mental Health Lou also takes part in the event, spreading awareness about warning signs and promoting resources, including the foundation's "Talks Save Lives" courses.
"You can spend an hour or two and learn how to save a life," said Amanda Villaveces, with Mental Health Lou.
Available data shows a decrease in overall suicide rates in 2019 and 2020, but the rate rose in 2020 for younger people. In Kentucky, it's the second-leading cause of death for age groups 10 to 24, and 25 to 34. But efforts like the Out of the Darkness Walk hope to reduce, even eliminate, suicide all together.
"Everybody wants to walk toward a day when no one dies by suicide," said Cole.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal, substance abuse, or mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 and be connected to crisis counselors for help.
To get connected with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, click here. To connect with Mental Health Lou, click here.
For additional resources, click here.
