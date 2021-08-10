LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chayce Beckham, the country singer-songwriter who won Season 19 of American Idol, has been tapped to sing the national anthem at Lynn Family Stadium on Aug. 21.
The stadium is hosting the inaugural tournament that will feature international powers FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
After the match concludes, Beckham is scheduled to host a concert at the popup Fan Fest, across from Play Dance Bar, which is not far from the stadium.
Tickets for Fan Fest are $10, and are available at twcfanfest2021.eventbrite.com. Tickets to the games can be purchased at thewomenscup.world.
