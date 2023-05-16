LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tthe American Red Cross broke ground Tuesday on a new headquarters in Louisville.
The facility on East Chestnut Street will serve as the regional hub for the organization's work in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will feature a modern blood donor center and a disaster operations center to support local communities during emergencies. It will also house one of three "Service to Armed Forces" call centers in the world.
The organization launched a two-year, $15 million fundraising campaign to complete the project. About $6 million has been raised so far.
"Our new facility will allow us to continue to serve individuals and families, and more importantly, to deliver on our mission," said Steve Cunanan, the CEO of the Red Cross' Kentucky region. "This building will not only be a space for staff, volunteers and donors, but will also act as a gathering spot for the community."
The Red Cross has been active in this region for more than 100 years.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.