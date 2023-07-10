LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations this month to avoid blood shortages that could impact patient care across the country.
According to a news release Monday, The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. The national nonprofit is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of shark Week and the theatrical release of "Meg 2: The Trench."
The Red Cross is offering incentives to blood donors in the coming weeks. Donors will receive a $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice if they give blood between July 1-16.
Anyone who donates blood between July 12 to Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
People who donate blood between July 17-31 will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call 1-800-733-2767.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.