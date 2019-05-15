LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross says it is facing a "critical shortage" of type O blood.
That's the blood type most needed by hospitals.
"Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical," a news release from the American Red Cross states. "That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day."
The Red Cross says only 7 percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, but it can be transfused to patients of any blood type. As a result it's the blood type most commonly used by hospitals in emergencies when there isn't time to determine a patient's blood type.
The Red Cross is asking any eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now.
Anybody who donates now through June 10 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
"It's tough in the late spring and summer months," said Jennifer Adrio, American Red Cross regional CEO. "People take spring break so the month of May we have a significant shortage in blood donations than what we would normally have.
"And the other thing is schools: we rely heavily on high schools and colleges and students. They're either not in school right now or they're getting ready to take finals so blood donation is not on the top of minds for folks."
Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from May 14 through June 8:
