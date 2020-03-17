LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to drives being canceled during the coronavirus outbreak.
Locally, 79 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 2,189 fewer blood donations, the organization said in a news release. Nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the country, leading to a nationwide shortage.
As the Red Cross expects more drives to be canceled, the organization is asking for donations for patients including those who have cancer, need surgery or treatment for injuries they suffered in car crashes or other accidents.
Dr. Robertson Davenport, director of transfusion medicine at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, said Tuesday that his hospital's refrigerator contains only one day's supply of blood, while hospital beds are filled.
“There are patients who need blood and cannot wait,” he said.
The Red Cross has implemented new measures during blood drives including checking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter a blood drive, providing hand sanitizer, spacing beds when possible and disinfecting surfaces and equipment. It also plans to add appointment slots at scheduled bloods drives.
Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said volunteers are "unsung heroes" for patients.
"If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now," he said.
The Kentucky Blood Center said it also needs more donations. To view the times to donate at the Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center and the East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, click here.
