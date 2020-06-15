LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross in Louisville is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
According to a news release, the tests will give donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. At the same time, the Red Cross still needs people to step up and donate as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products, and now donors can find out if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, even if they've never had symptoms. Samples will be taken from donors and sent to a test lab. The samples will also be tested for other infectious diseases.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, according to the release.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org, according to the release. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thanks to Amazon, anyone who donates between June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Blood drive safety precautions
Please postpone your donation if you don't feel well or think you may possibly be infected with COVID-19.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:
Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road Louisville, KY 40207
6/16/2020: 2-7 p.m.
Church of Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Louisville, KY 40220
6/16/2020: 3-7 p.m.
Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market Jeffersonville, IN 47130
6/22/2020: 1-6 p.m.
Cloverleaf Baptist Church, 4401 Manslick Road Louisville, KY 40216
6/15/2020: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150
6/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202
- 6/15/2020: 12-6:30 p.m.
- 6/16/2020: 12-7 p.m.
- 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- 6/18/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 6/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 6/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- 6/21/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- 6/22/2020: 12-6:30 p.m.
- 6/23/2020: 12-7 p.m.
- 6/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- 6/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 6/26/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 6/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- 6/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- 6/29/2020: 12-6:30 p.m.
- 6/30/2020: 12-7 p.m.
- 6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207
- 6/15/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
- 6/16/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
- 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 6/18/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/21/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/22/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
- 6/23/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
- 6/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 6/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/26/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 6/29/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
- 6/30/2020: 12-6:45 p.m.
First Church of God, 2248 Charlestown Road New Albany, IN 47150
6/17/2020: 3-7 p.m.
Henryville Community Church, 115 N. US 31 Henryville, IN 47126
6/25/2020: 2-7 p.m.
Hillview Recreation Department - ZAXBY'S of Hillview, 298 Prairie Dr Louisville, KY 40229
6/22/2020: 12-6 p.m.
Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172
6/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jewish Community Center-Congregation Anshei Sfard, 3700 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40205
6/17/2020: 1-5 p.m.
Mall St. Matthews, 5000 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 1580 Louisville, KY 40207
6/15/2020: 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Marysville - Mennonites, 8905 Tunnel Mill Road Marysville, IN 47141
6/29/2020: 4-8 p.m.
Middletown United Methodist Church, 11902 Old Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40243
6/29/2020: 1-6 p.m.
Northside Christian, 4407 Charlestown Road New Albany, IN 47150
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Okolona Church of Christ, 6105 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219
6/21/2020: 12-4 p.m.
Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40222
6/15/2020: 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Southeast Christian Church - SouthWest, 8301 St. Andrews Church Road Louisville, KY 40258
6/18/2020: 1-6 p.m.
St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road Louisville, KY 40205
6/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1534 Slate Run Road New Albany, IN 47150
6/16/2020: 2-7 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 S. Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40222
6/25/2020: 3-8 p.m.
Toyota of Louisville, 6514 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40258
6/25/2020: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
