LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After flooding widespread flooding from heavy rains and thunderstorms in southern Indiana on June 18, The American Red Cross Indiana opened shelters in around the affected region.
The Red Cross first opened a shelter at Southside Christian Church on 500 East Empire Mill Road due to significant flooding in Monroe County on June 19. The shelter was later moved to Bloomington High School on North Kinser Pike.
The Red Cross also opened a shelter in Madison at North Madison Christian Church on East State Road 62.
The nonprofit said it will continue to monitor severe weather across the region and give support as needed.
