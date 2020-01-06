LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is offering a chance to go to the Super Bowl in Miami in exchange for blood donations.

Those who donate blood or platelets before Jan. 19 will be automatically entered into a drawing for two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, round-trip airfare, three nights at a resort and a $500 gift card.

The organization says there is a critical need for all blood types and there is less than a three-day supply of Type O blood. Officials say it's because many donors do not give blood during the holiday season.

For more details, visit the American Red Cross website

