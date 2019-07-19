FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers returned to the State Capitol in Frankfort for a special session Friday morning, for the second time in seven months.
Gov. Matt Bevin called the session to craft a deal for an emergency pension bill -- but not without controversy.
The politics of the pension crisis flared as soon as the special session started. House Democrats complained that the proclamation issued by Gov. Bevin to call the session was too narrow. They say the wording was so restrictive that lawmakers can only consider his pension proposal.
The governor rolled out his proposal more than two months ago as a replacement for a measure that he vetoed in April after lawmakers had ended their regular session. Previewing the session, Bevin touted his proposal as "the only fiscally responsible plan" to put the regional universities and quasi-public agencies on a path toward "a sustainable future."
House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins says Bevin's move threatens the independence of the legislature.
"I think the governor’s attempt to narrow the call -- to try to restrict the debate on a very, very important issue where there’s been a tremendous amount of work that has taken place -- I do believe it challenges separation of powers. I do. And I do believe it challenges the independence of this body," Adkins said on Friday.
But House Speaker David Osborne disagreed.
"Certainly it is the governor's prerogative," he said. "It is a very narrow call. But it is his prerogative to do so -- and I think Section 80 of the Constitution clearly gives him that ability."
As for the day's business, three bills were filed that would help the regional universities and more than 100 agencies that are facing a crippling increase in their pension payments.
There's one Republican bill and two filed by Democrats.
Both bills put forth by Democrats would freeze retirement payments that are paid by quasi-governmental agencies and redirect excess retiree health insurance payments for five years to pension liabilities. Democrats say that would be paid back after the five years by higher annual payments to the retiree health insurance fund.
All three proposed bills will be heard in committee.
The House adjourned after one hour. Lawmakers are expected to return at noon on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.