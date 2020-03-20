LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With Jefferson County Public Schools closed until at least April 20 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the district said it will add more emergency feeding sites next week to accommodate a high demand for free meals.
Since Monday, March 16, JCPS has handed out more than 50,000 breakfast and lunch meals to individuals 18 and younger at 56 school and mobile sites around the city. As the demand for meals has increased, the district approved at least eight more sites to open starting Monday, March 23.
"I know families are under a lot of stress," said Julie Bauscher, JCPS' executive administrator of school and community nutrition services. "People have lost their jobs. They're uncertain what the next few weeks are going to hold. And hopefully, by being able to pick up meals for their children at sites like this, we relieve a little bit of that stress."
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has waived several regular requirements in order to allow this program to work. However, the USDA still requires that each child needs to be present in the vehicle in order for JCPS to provide meals.
