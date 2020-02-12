LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small number of students at Centre College are in the midst of a 14-day quarantine after returning from China.
At the recommendation of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the students, who traveled to China recently, were placed in quarantine in a campus-owned facility upon returning for the spring semester, which began Feb. 5.
"They are simply living in a separate area," college spokesman Michael Strysick said.
Students' 14-day quarantine period was calculated by the time they returned to campus, Strysick added, so many of the students won't spend an entire 14 days in quarantine.
The school is ensuring the students are receiving their assignments for classes and have internet access.
"It was really a smooth process," said Strysick, who told WDRB News that no one has the coronavirus or has shown any symptoms of the disease.
"As is always the case, our success has been the result of a village of colleagues across campus working together for the common good," college President John Roush said in a email sent to members of campus Wednesday. "... our preventative measures have been the right response to be safe and cautious."
As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,100, according to the Associated Press.
