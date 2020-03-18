LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As the country continues to come to terms with life during the novel coronavirus outbreak, businesses in Floyd County, Indiana, are being encouraged to designate specific hours of operation for those most at risk of contracting the virus.
"Stores should consider reserving one to two hours daily for customers with underlying medical problems, such as respiratory problems, diabetes, cancer, and immunity problems," the Floyd County Health Department said in a news release. "This would allow people with risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease to shop with less worry about exposure."
Once businesses choose which hours to designate, the health department advises owners to post the hours on their respective websites and storefronts. The department also recommended businesses to consider waiving "checklist type preparation fees for the elderly and at-risk patrons."
Businesses should also be cleaning high-touch areas such as checkout counters daily with a cleaning agent recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you have any questions, contact the health department at 812-948-4726.
