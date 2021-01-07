FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was business as usual Thursday at Kentucky's Capitol a day after the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol.
Lawmakers said there is a heightened awareness about safety and security, but that concern is not slowing down business.
The Kentucky House passed House Bill 1, which limits the governor's authority to close businesses and schools because of COVID-19. They would be allowed to remain open as long as they follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Republican-backed bill sparked vigorous debate on the House floor.
“If this would have been the law in the beginning, we would have had thousands of thousands of businesses that wouldn't have shut down, and hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who would be employed,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican.
“We have to get our businesses back open by allowing the governor to do his job,” added Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton, the House Minority Whip.
HB 1 passed 73-23, along party lines.
But lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were equally horrified at the partisan anger that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“It's one of the most difficult things I've ever had to sit and watch,” said Sen. Jimmy Higdon, a Republican from Lebanon.
“The promise of American can never be reached with actions like that last night,” added Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson of Louisville.
There was a heavier than usual police presence at the Capitol, at least partly because of concerns about a planned Second Amendment rally that did not happen.
“That just reassures my comfort that they've got things under control,” said Rep. Kim King, a Republican from Harrodsburg.
“I know that they're on increased alert here, and obviously you've seen leaders condemn it from both parties,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville, the Senate Minority Floor Leader.
House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, a Louisville Democrat, said she knows of no specific plan for what to do in case of an emergency here, and she is pushing the Republican majority to help develop one.
“Staff and other members are very concerned about what could happen here,” Jenkins said. “I think security folks will tell you that you always have to anticipate the worst happening.”
Jenkins said there is some comfort in knowing that because of COVID-19, the Capitol is currently closed to the public.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.