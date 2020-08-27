LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the pandemic, members of Metro Council said Louisville's current financial situation is better than expected.
During a meeting of Council's Budget Committee on Thursday, city leaders said the budget revenue is $3 million dollars higher than expected.
City leaders attributed financial success to more federal help and some thriving local industries such as e-commerce and medical.
"Certainly, our hospital complex has been busier," said Daniel Frockt, the city's chief financial officer. "If you think about some of our larger employers, they have been a little more recession-resistant, I would say, as well."
However, the city still expects up to a $40 million shortfall in its next budget.
