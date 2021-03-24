LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers will see several big changes to COVID-19 restrictions over the next couple of weeks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced two major changes Tuesday in relation to the coronavirus pandemic: Anyone age 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine by March 31, and the state's mask mandate will expire April 6.
Holcomb said the state is expected to see an increase in vaccine allotment from the federal government, something southern Indiana health officials call good timing as they finish up vaccinating the current tier of people age 40 and older.
"Opening up further, I think it's great," said Dr. Eric Yazel, director of the Clark County Health Department. "It just says, 'Let's keep rolling right through this and get to everybody as soon as we possibly can.'"
The mask mandate will become a mask advisory, meaning people won't have to wear a mask in public unless a business or local officials require it. The exceptions are that masks must still be worn inside public schools, state buildings and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
The state said it will give power to local officials and businesses on how strictly they enforce a mask policy. Yazel said the advisory doesn't mean everyone should give up on wearing a mask, especially high-risk people who have not been vaccinated.
"This is probably a poor analogy, but I kind of say 'When it rains outside, you're supposed to wear a rain coat. It doesn't mean the state mandates it,'" Yazel said. "And that's kind of the same thing with the mask. A mask is still a good idea."
Officials in Floyd County said they'll also still encourage mask-wearing in public even though the county mandate expires at the end of the month.
As people begin to return to some form of normalcy, Yazel said the county is recommending those holding indoor events with more than 500 people submit a plan to the county. He said it's best if they can work together to assist with the flow of foot traffic and other precautions.
