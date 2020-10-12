LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 136,555.
The Indiana State Department of Health said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,568. To date, 1,495,852 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,486,182 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,595 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,602 with 65 virus-related deaths.
"I think it just tells us as a population don't get to decide when COVID-19 is over," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.
Yazel said he understands the sense of freedom that comes with Indiana entering stage five of reopening but that it comes with less mask compliance and less social distancing, which is reflected in the numbers.
"I think we need to watch very carefully, because we are seeing a spike, and I think this week will be very telling," Yazel said.
Indiana's county metric map will be updated on Wednesday, and Yazel said to expect higher numbers in southern Indiana.
"If we continue to see an up surge in cases, then we may need to be more aggressive in what we recommend," he said.
Locally, he said, after a six-week period with few deaths, mortality rates are increasing. But he hasn't seen a significant increase in hospitalizations.
"They're up but only minimally, not to the degree of the overall case rise," he said. "So it does seem that even though we're seeing more cases severity has not increased along with it."
He's keeping an eye on the numbers and admits increasing infections could mean taking a step back, especially with the holidays just around the corner.
"I worry about Halloween parties and stuff like that," Yazel said. "So we'll try to increase our public education and see what other aggressive things we need to do if it does get worse."
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
