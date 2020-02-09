LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local veteran volunteer organization donated money Sunday to help other veterans who are struggling with homelessness.
Lt. Colonel Keith Jackson, who is with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, was presented the $4,000 check from the AMVETS Post 61.
Half of the donation was raised through a military ride, the other $2,000 was donated by Post 61. The money will be used to help veterans find a place to live and pay for food.
"There's a lot of veterans that sleep at night in this cold weather and we are trying to get them in and trying to do different projects for the homeless veterans to eliminate the homeless," AMVETS State Commander Bill Adkins said.
Adkins said AMVETS have more events planned throughout the year to assist homeless veterans.
