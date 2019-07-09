LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Amy McGrath is running for Senate.
McGrath announced Tuesday morning on social media that she will challenge Mitch McConnell.
McGrath's decision to enter the race represents a rare victory for Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has struggled to persuade other top-tier candidates to take on incumbent Republicans with control of the Senate at stake.
The former Marine pilot lost in a close race last year to Andy Barr for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.
Amy McGrath served 20 years in the Marines and became the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18 fighter jet. She flew 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, before retiring and moving back home to Kentucky to raise her family with her husband Erik.
