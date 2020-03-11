LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She looks forever young but behind a smile that lights up a room, Juanita Green has been alive for 38,689 days.
Thursday, the oldest resident at the Hillebrand House celebrates her 106th birthday.
"I've never known to be so popular, I guess because I'm just a country girl," Green said. "But these other blessings is what God has just given me."
Her wit is quick, her smile infectious, and her laugh — melts your heart.
"I think at my age I ought to be able to stay in the bed 'til 12 o'clock," she joked.
WDRB News first introduced you to Juanita Green last year, when she turned 105, sporting the same dress and the same joyous spirit that stole the internet's heart.
"'Oh boy, you look 80.' That's all I've heard for the last year," Green said.
Her pictures and tales of days gone by went viral online, bringing cards and well wishes from all over the world, from some she doesn't even know.
"People telling me what I mean to them ... just meeting me. I think, 'boy, I'm glad to hear that,'" she said.
Now, Green is completing her 106th trip around the sun. Born on March 12, 1914.
"She makes me feel good. I love her," Nick Kremer, Hillebrand House resident, said.
Her friends call her an inspiration.
"There is so many people that don't even get out of bed each day. They don't have the willpower, and we're hoping this reaches out to some of them and gives them the hope and willpower to at least get up and try each day and make it a little bit better," Cindy Clark, Hillebrand House manager, said.
That message hits home, especially on this birthday. In the last year, the centenarian had two falls, broke two ribs and spent two months in the hospital and rehab.
"The head wants to keep moving on but the body says no, I've given you 105 years, I'm going to be the boss," Green said.
But ever the fighter, she is back on her feet and says she has no aches or pains. Counting every day as a blessing, her message is simple: to live each day at it's best.
"God has put it in me, in the spirit, and it has to come out. That's the only way."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.