LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season.
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday.
"We don't get to do this very often because we don't see the temperatures that we saw last week," said Jordan Yuodis, spokesman for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS. "It is about 3 inches thick right now out there, which we were surprised when we got here."
The rescuers are specially trained in water rescues, particularly in the Ohio River. The goal of the training session was to get in and out of freezing water while utilizing as much equipment as possible.
Fire officials said that though the ice may seem thick, it can be deceiving.
"What we see this time of year when the temperatures goes from as cold as it was to 60 degrees in couple of days — that is when you see people wanting to test just how thick the ice is," Yuodis said.
The firefighters haven't had any issues so far this winter with people falling through ice but they have received calls about pets that have gone too far out on the ice.
