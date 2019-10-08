LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next step in what's been a winding and complex rollout of Kentucky's new Real ID program is now available to Anderson County residents.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that Anderson County residents can now go to the cabinet's office at 200 Mero St. in Frankfort, a 20-30 minute drive, to get their Real ID licenses.
Last month, with an October 2020 deadline looming, the state decided to scrap its longstanding plan to let people get the new airplane-friendly driver’s licenses from their local circuit court clerk’s offices. Instead, KYTC wants to create regional locations across the state where drivers could apply for the Real ID licenses, cutting out the local offices where residents have gone for decades for their credentials.
However, Tuesday's news release offered no new information on the state's finalized details about the planned regional offices, including where they'll be located and when they'll open.
The Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk's office will still serve as the central hub for resident's standard, non REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, permits and personal IDs.
