LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members continue searching for a Louisville mother who has been missing for nearly a year.
This week marks one year since Andrea Knabel disappeared. She was last seen on Aug. 13, 2019. Phone activity shows she was at her mother's Audubon Park home on Chickadee Road at 6:31 a.m., according to previous reporting.
Because his daughter often helped other families search for missing loved ones, Mike Knabel said he doesn’t believe she would just disappear voluntarily or take her own life.
Private investigators and a K-9 unit have helped in the ongoing search, but she remains missing.
At the beginning of the year, LMPD detectives told Mike Knabel that his daughter is either out of town or deceased by now.
"We fear the worst at this point," Mike Knabel said during an interview in January.
The Knabels continue to search for answers, but have taken time to reach out to people in similar situations, and held a vigil for families in crisis at on Jan. 18.
"The family, and I do mean the whole family, is very interested in keeping the support and vigilance up for Andrea, but, in this journey we've had to try to find her, we’ve seen so many other families that are in crisis also," Mike Knabel said. "So, as a secondary benefit, we hope to honor and support all families in crisis along with my daughter, Andrea."
