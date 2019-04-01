LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic candidate for Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has released the first TV ad of his campaign.
This ad, which begins airing Tuesday, features Lukas Stevens, a diabetic child from La Grange. Beshear said Lukas' health insurance coverage has been jeopardized by politicians trying to take away protections for pre-existing conditions.
In the ad, Beshear vows to fight for affordable healthcare.
"As attorney general, I'm helping lead a national effort to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions," Beshear says in the ad. "And I'll protect expanded Medicaid to protect access to affordable healthcare. Gov. Bevin won't.
He faces former State Auditor Adam Edelen and House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Whoever wins will likely face incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
