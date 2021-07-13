LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville distillery is growing.
Angel's Envy announced an $8 million expansion here at it's facility on East Main Street just across from Slugger Field.
Construction already started. It will include a new event space and bar, larger retail space and several new tasting rooms.
The distillery will be able to handle 64,000 more guests per year for tours, experiences and classes. It will also create about 20 new jobs.
The expansion should be finished by spring.
