LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While there have been falling iguanas in Florida in the last week, Lexington had its own animals dropping from the sky in recent days.
Lexington-Fayette Animal Control received calls about buzzards falling out of trees, reported by LEX18. The agency said the winter storm caused their wings to ice over.
Some of the birds were stuck in ice, according to the animal shelter's Facebook post.
Lexington Animal Control picked up 35 birds who needed to be defrosted. After warming the birds up, they were released back into the wild.
